Ericsson appoints new South Africa head

As a result, he will also join the telecom giant’s West and Southern Africa leadership team, which is led by VP and head of customer unit West and Southern Africa Majda Lahlou Kassi.

Sandile brings over 20 years of experience in telecoms and digital industries, with senior roles across Africa, including Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

Commenting on his appointment, Dhlomo said: “I am honoured to take on this role to head our operations in South Africa at such a dynamic time for the industry.

“My focus will be on accelerating innovation, creating value with our customers, and contributing to the digital transformation journey of the country. South Africa has immense potential, and together with the Ericsson team, we will unlock opportunities for sustainable digital growth in line with our #AfricaInMotion vision.”

Kassi continued: “We are committed to ensuring a strong, localized focus in our key markets, and South Africa remains a priority for Ericsson in the region. Sandile’s industry expertise, deep local insights, and proven leadership will drive our growth ambitions while reinforcing our trusted partnerships in South Africa.”

