Ericsson appoints new South Africa head
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Appointments

Ericsson appoints new South Africa head

Jasdip Sensi
September 04, 2025 10:46 AM
Ericsson SA.png

Ericsson has named Sandile Dhlomo as its new head of Ericsson South Africa, with immediate effect.

As a result, he will also join the telecom giant’s West and Southern Africa leadership team, which is led by VP and head of customer unit West and Southern Africa Majda Lahlou Kassi.

Sandile brings over 20 years of experience in telecoms and digital industries, with senior roles across Africa, including Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

Commenting on his appointment, Dhlomo said: “I am honoured to take on this role to head our operations in South Africa at such a dynamic time for the industry.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

“My focus will be on accelerating innovation, creating value with our customers, and contributing to the digital transformation journey of the country. South Africa has immense potential, and together with the Ericsson team, we will unlock opportunities for sustainable digital growth in line with our #AfricaInMotion vision.”

Kassi continued: “We are committed to ensuring a strong, localized focus in our key markets, and South Africa remains a priority for Ericsson in the region. Sandile’s industry expertise, deep local insights, and proven leadership will drive our growth ambitions while reinforcing our trusted partnerships in South Africa.”

ITW africa 2025 600x74 .jpg

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson names new VP and head of Ericsson West Africa and Morocco

Orange picks Ericsson for mobile money in Africa

Topics

NewsServicesAppointments
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe