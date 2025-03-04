Ericsson, SoftBank advance AI-powered RAN with Nvidia
Ericsson, SoftBank advance AI-powered RAN with Nvidia

Jasdip Sensi
March 04, 2025 10:03 AM
Ericsson and SoftBank have strengthened its partnership in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Radio Access Networks (RAN) to improve network efficiency and performance.

The partnership has already produced a prototype of Ericsson’s Cloud RAN software, powered by Nvidia’s GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and has also developed a system that integrates AI and RAN applications on shared infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the companies are exploring how to offload RAN functions to the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) using Nvidia’s technology, in a bid to improve network performance and resource efficiency.

Additionally, they are working to streamline AI and RAN management by combining SoftBank’s AITRAS orchestrator with Ericsson’s open network management platform.

Ericsson Japan, president and representative director, Jawad Manssour, said: “The progress made in our collaboration with SoftBank underscores our commitment to pioneering innovations in telecommunications.

“These achievements mark significant milestones in our journey to empower communications service providers with more efficient and versatile networks."

SoftBank executive vice president and CTO, Hideyuki Tsukuda, said: “Building on our previous activities, this expansion into joint research and development between SoftBank and Ericsson toward future network deployment represents an important step forward in the evolution of AI-RAN technology.

“We will build SoftBank’s infrastructure with AI-RAN and evolve it into next-generation communication infrastructure that supports AI."

Topics

AI MLNewsServices
Jasdip Sensi
