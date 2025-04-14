Ericsson names Ludvig Landgren as new head of Australia and New Zealand

Landgren takes on the role having spent the past five years leading the firm’s cloud, software and services, and enterprise unit for South East Asia, Oceania and India.

He has spent more than two decades at Ericsson , having joined from Vodafone in 2001, where he served as product manager for GPRS roaming.

“Landgren is a seasoned telecommunications executive with a deep understanding of the Australian and New Zealand markets,” said Andres Vicente, head of market area for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson “He brings valuable insight into how our customers, partners, and government stakeholders can unlock the full potential of 5G—as a platform for innovation and a driver of tangible business outcomes.

“I am confident that under Landgren’s leadership, we will strengthen our position and accelerate 5G value creation for our customers across Australia and New Zealand.”

Currently based in Singapore, Landgren will relocate to Sydney to take on this new role.

He succeeds Emilio Romeo, who, after nine years, has taken up a regional role as executive strategic advisor focused on driving growth and transformation with Ericsson customers in South East Asia.

On his appointment, Landgren said: “As early mobile technology adopters, including global frontrunners in 5G, Australia and New Zealand service providers are in a strong position to redefine how our industry creates and captures value.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside our local team, customers and partners to unleash the next wave of mobile innovation for the benefit of consumers and enterprises.

