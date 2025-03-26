Ericsson signs MoU with SoftBank to advance 6G and AI technologies
Ericsson signs MoU with SoftBank to advance 6G and AI technologies

Jasdip Sensi
March 26, 2025 09:13 AM
Ericsson has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SoftBank to focus on the advancement of next-generation technologies leading up to 2030.

The partnership, centred around the concept of ‘NextWave Tech,’ will explore and develop key innovations such as AI, Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network), Extended Reality (XR) and 6G.

As a result, the two companies will aim to explore new use cases that will shape the future of cellular networks and their architectures.

The companies said the partnership also seeks to accelerate the commercial readiness of emerging technologies.

The partnership will specifically target several key areas of innovation, including: assessing the commercial viability of Cloud RAN deployments, incorporating AI for enhanced network automation and developing efficient network design strategies for emerging applications such as XR.

The move will also explore new methods of utilising radio waves by integrating sensing and communication technologies and promote the adoption of centimetre wave technologies to establish Japan as a global leader in 6G.

Ericsson Japan, president and representative director, Jawad Manssour said: “This new collaboration with SoftBank marks a significant step forward in realising the full potential of AI-powered connectivity technologies.

“By combining our expertise in RAN and AI, we are poised to drive innovation and shape SoftBank’s future of mobile networks, empowering their technology leadership through 2030."

SoftBank executive VP and CTO, Hideyuki Tsukuda, added: “Our new partnership with Ericsson allows us to explore cutting-edge solutions that will redefine network capabilities and customer experience.

“Our joint efforts in areas such as 6G and AI will not only enhance the performance of our network, but also pave the way for new business opportunities and technological breakthroughs."

Jasdip Sensi
