Ericsson expands R&D in Japan

According to the telecoms giant, the investment aims to strengthen Japan’s connectivity ecosystem and will focus on Radio Access Network (RAN) development and promote collaboration with local suppliers and ecosystem partners.

Ericsson president and CEO, Börje Ekholm, said: “Japan is known around the world for embracing emerging technology and being frontrunner adopters of new generations of connectivity.

"We are on the cusp of the biggest transformative and innovative changes in the history of technology and connectivity is the key to making them happen through open high-performing programmable networks. Ericsson's intention is to invest in that pioneering Japanese legacy through advanced RAN R&D in 5G, and beyond, to benefit the entire telecoms ecosystem of partners, suppliers and customers in Japan."

While the size of the investment was not disclosed, Ekholm confirmed that the company is already taking steps to move it forward.

He added: "Our intent to expand R&D in Japan emphasises how strategically important the market is to Ericsson.

"In addition to complementing ongoing Ericsson 6G-focused partnerships in Japan, it also highlights our commitment to work with all local stakeholders to deliver the benefits of open high-performing programmable networks."

Meanwhile, Per Narvinger, executive vice president and head of Ericsson Networks, claimed the expanded R&D presence will better support Japan’s growing digital infrastructure demands.

He said: "Ericsson has a long and proud history in Japan. We have been operating in the country for more than 40 years and recognise the economic and technological importance of the Japanese market. Japan has a rich technology ecosystem and a strong talent pool, which is conducive to building a strong R&D presence in the country.

"The race for digitalisation is a global competition and high-performing programmable 5G networks will be instrumental for Japan. At Ericsson, we're committed to strengthening collaborations to industrialise an Open RAN-ready network, ensuring Japan's digital future is bright and prosperous."

