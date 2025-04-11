Ericsson introduces wireless-first architecture to support AI-powered branch operations

The architecture integrates 5G , Wifi 7 , and SD-WAN capabilities under a unified platform to simplify network management and enhance performance for business-critical applications.

At the core of the new setup is the new Cradlepoint E400, a routing and security appliance that supports 3GPP Release 17 5G, Wifi 7, and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity.

The E400 is part of a broader range that includes newly launched LAN switches and Wifi 6 access points, all managed via Ericsson ’s NetCloud platform.

NetCloud Manager, Ericsson’s orchestration layer, allows centralised control over eSIM provisioning, traffic routing, and network segmentation. It supports SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) frameworks and also enables use of 5G network slicing for use-case-specific quality-of-service guarantees.

“With the increased speed and decreased latency of 5G, businesses are now looking at wireless not only as a viable alternative to fixed lines but also as a path to transformation,” said Pankaj Malhotra, head of enterprise networking and security at Ericsson. “Our architecture integrates LAN, WAN, and security into one platform to reduce complexity for IT teams.”

Roy Chua, founder and principal at research and advisory firm AvidThink, said: “Lean IT teams look for integrated networking and security experiences that remove complexity and provide built-in intelligence to remove operational burden, streamline efficiency and enable proactive management.

“Ericsson's announcement today addresses requirements from these customers and enables them to take advantage of the latest cellular advances.”

