Ericsson launches first export-ready ‘made in India’ antennas

Nadine Hawkins
July 01, 2025 09:16 AM
Ericsson set up a new antenna manufacturing facility in India in April in a move to fully localise passive antenna production for both local use and international export.

Unveiled yesterday in an event attended by India’s union minister for communications and development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the new antenna is set for commercial release this month.

International shipments are scheduled to begin in July.

Over the past year, Ericsson has aggressively expanded its passive antenna manufacturing and engineering capabilities in the country. The company now produces more than 50 percent of antenna content locally.

Ericsson’s advanced passive antennas play a vital role in powering next-generation 5G infrastructure.

“We are committed to building an end-to-end antenna ecosystem in India—one that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering,” said Mikael Eriksson, head of Ericsson Antenna System.

“This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology. Our advanced passive antennas play a vital role in the evolution of 5G networks globally, and with our growing local presence, we can deliver future-ready solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers.”

Nitin Bansal, managing director of Ericsson India commented that India is emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation.

“Ericsson’s investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India’s telecom infrastructure but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem. Ericsson’s advanced ‘Made in India’ antennas will cater to both domestic and global demand,” he said.

In April, Ericsson established a new antenna manufacturing plant in India, committing to fully localise passive antenna production for the domestic market. Prior to this, the company’s manufacturing operations were based in Mexico, Romania, and China.

