Ericsson expands SoftBank partnership to enhance 4G/5G networks

Strengthening its partnership with SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) sees Ericsson undertaking a new commercial agreement that covers 4G and 5G network products and solutions.

Notably, Ericsson has been selected as one of the radio equipment vendors to enhance SoftBank’s networks. The telecommunications company seeks to bolster SoftBank’s networks in the Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Hokuriku and Tokai regions, in addition to parts of the Kansai region, in Japan.

“SoftBank will promote network enhancement with a focus on 5G Standalone deployment and AI utilisation, delivering an outstanding user experience for both enterprise and consumer customers in Japan,” says Hideyuki Tsukuda, executive vice president and CTO at SoftBank Corp.

“We are confident that adopting Ericsson’s advanced radio technology will further accelerate the enhancement of our network's quality and operational efficiency with AI.”

As part of the partnership, Ericsson will provide SoftBank with its latest radio access network (RAN) products. This includes the lightweight Massive MIMO AIR 3255, which reduces energy consumption by up to 35% compared to previous models. The company will also deliver the energy-efficient, high-capacity, ultra-wideband AIR 6476.

Ericsson will also supply its latest generation RAN Compute (basebands) that are optimised for real-time AI execution. The RAN hardware, which uses Ericsson AI, is designed to enhance user experience, coverage, mobility and spectrum efficiency, whilst also reducing energy consumption.

Additionally, SoftBank’s 4G and 5G networks will also be enhanced by harnessing the Ericsson Radio System. Frequencies covered in the agreement include low, mid and high bands, with Ericsson saying it will assist SoftBank in expanding 5G Standalone coverage and support the use of AI to advance automation and operational efficiency.

“SoftBank has been at the forefront of connectivity engagement through every generation of mobility,” says Chafic Nassif, head of market area North East Asia at Ericsson.

“As digitalisation ramps up, Ericsson will work closely with SoftBank in our strengthened partnership to help drive its digital leadership ambitions through improved end-user experiences, AI and automation. This will also support SoftBank's role in helping Japan to achieve its wider digital economy aims as a nation.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson signs MoU with SoftBank to advance 6G and AI technologies

Ericsson, SoftBank advance AI-powered RAN with Nvidia

Ericsson finalises Aduna joint venture with 12 global telecom giants