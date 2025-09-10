Ericsson, DEPA renew 5G partnership in Thailand

This two-year extension, first launched in 2022, aims to drive digital transformation in line with Thailand’s ‘Thailand 4.0’ vision.

As a result, the 5G Innovation and Experience Studio (5GIX Studio) in Thailand Digital Valley, Chonburi will serve as a testbed for next-generation networks.

Meanwhile, the studio has enabled collaborations on advanced applications such as robotics, automation and smart security systems.

Additionally, the renewed collaboration will include knowledge exchange on digital economy policies, innovation strategies and exploration of emerging technologies through the 5GIX Studio, the company revealed.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leaders from both organisations, including Dr. Warin Ratchananusorn, acting senior EVP of DEPA, Dr. Supakorn Siddhichai, group executive VP of DEPA and Anders Rian, president of Ericsson Thailand.

Additionally, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) was represented by Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr. Nattapon Nattasomboon, while Per Linnér, Chargé d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy, also joined the event.

Ericsson Thailand president, Anders Rian, said: “Ericsson remains committed to supporting Thailand’s journey toward becoming a digital society under the Thailand 4.0 vision.

“Leveraging our global expertise and advanced, secure and resilient 5G solutions, we aim to help build a robust and inclusive 5G ecosystem that empowers industries across the nation and encourages further investment in Thailand.”

DEPA president and CEO, Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, added: “Ericsson is a strategic partner in our mission to strengthen Thailand’s digital economy. Together, we will work with industry stakeholders to develop forward-looking strategies and foster innovations that enhance quality of life and national competitiveness.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson appoints new South Africa head

Ericsson seals 4G network contract with Telenor Asia