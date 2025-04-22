Ericsson claims first cross-operator 5G SA international roaming connection

The telco giant helped establish a connection between Vodafone in Germany and A1 Bulgaria, potentially laying the groundwork for future commercial 5G SA roaming services.

Unlike traditional 5G, 5G Standalone incorporates the technology in both the network core and radio components. The trio suggested 5G SA could eventually deliver lower latency and more reliable connections for travellers, though no timeline for commercial deployment was specified.

Monica Zethzon, head of solution area core networks at Ericsson, said: “As more 5G SA networks go live, users globally will expect the superior service and high standard of security they receive on their home network to be offered seamlessly when travelling.

“Roaming for 5G standalone is an essential part of the future of telecoms in a world where service quality expectations are high, and we are looking forward to working with collaborators like Vodafone and A1 Group to make it happen.”

The test saw Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core deployed along with multi-level Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) platforms from both Vodafone and A1 Group .

According to the trio, the connection supported data connectivity for an A1 Bulgaria mobile subscriber roaming on Vodafone Germany's 5G SA network using a standard device.

The test also demonstrated voice roaming capabilities, though the companies noted this feature would require future smartphone support to include immersive surround sound.

“Ultimately, 5G SA roaming will enhance the customer experience at international events like football championships and provide the same consistent fast connectivity at a company’s warehouses and factories across many markets,” said Alberto Ripepi, chief network officer at Vodafone Group.

The roaming tests come amid Ericsson's broader push to accelerate 5G SA adoption. The company recently unveiled its Compact Packet Core solution, designed to simplify the modernisation of legacy systems to 5G SA networks.

According to industry data, while there are over 60 5G SA networks deployed worldwide, adoption remains uneven across regions. In the UK, for example, carriers have moved at different paces, with Vodafone launching standalone 5G with Ericsson in 2023, followed by Virgin Media O2 in 2024.

Ericsson has particularly emphasised network slicing as a key revenue opportunity for operators implementing 5G SA, with Lia Tzifa, head of networks presales UK & Ireland at Ericsson, recently describing it as a potential $200 billion market.

