Ericsson appoints Charlotte Levert as new CPO

Levert replaces MajBritt Arfert who announced her departure in October last year after 38 years at the telecoms giant.

Levert has been with the company for around six years, she most recently held the position of head of people business area managed services.

Prior to Ericsson, Levert was head of HR Sweden & global HR business partner at Tieto and has held various senior management positions within human resources.

Commenting on her appointment, Levert said: “I am truly honoured to take on this role and grateful for the trust.

“Working at Ericsson means we all get the chance to be part of shaping the future. I am looking forward to co-creating a future-proof organization where Ericsson remains a great place to work."

Ericsson president and CEO, Börje Ekholm, added: “Charlotte will be an integral part as we are entering the next chapter of Ericsson's strategy and in the continued evolution of the People agenda.

“She brings a strong track record from different organisations including different parts of Ericsson and I'm very much looking forward to having Charlotte join the executive team."

