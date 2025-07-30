Ericsson, AT&T debuts third-party rApp deployment

First deployed in July this year, the rApp is powered by Ericsson’s Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) and interacts with the service management and orchestration framework to effect change through its network.

As a result, the move allows CSPs like AT&T to mix and match rApps, as well as foster innovation across a broader developer community and encourage openness in the supply chain, the company stated.

Ericsson head of solution area network management, Anders Vestergren, said: “We are proud to see Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform enabling true multi-vendor collaboration.

“With this milestone we are seeing tangible progress made not only in open multi-vendor collaboration in telecoms and the use in production of the Open RAN interfaces, but also towards a new era of network automation that is set to drive value and differentiation through the whole industry."

AT&T VP of RAN technology, Rob Soni, added: “This milestone represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to openness and collaboration. By embracing third-party innovation on our network and platform, we’re signaling that diverse solutions play a key role in the future of commercial networks.

“We look forward to seeing the new levels of innovation, agility, and efficiency that programmability will unlock," Soni concluded.

