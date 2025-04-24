Ericsson invests €200m in Athlone for 5G research

Supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, this investment will fund a new research and development project focused on improving network management and automation.

The project will also strengthen Ericsson’s Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) and develop rApps, which automate the management of radio access networks.

Meanwhile, these technologies will also help communications service providers (CSPs) improve efficiency and speed up the global rollout of 5G networks.

The telecoms giant added the move will also tap the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and advanced analytics to improve network performance and reduce costs.

Denis Dullea, head of Ericsson’s Athlone site and network management engineering unit, said: “Ericsson has a long history and deep roots in Ireland spanning more than 50 years. This EUR 200 million investment, supported by the IDA and Irish government, is a testament to our commitment to Ireland and confidence in our exceptional talent here.

“By delivering on this cutting-edge project, we’re both investing in Ireland's future and empowering mobile operators worldwide.”

Ireland’s minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Peter Burke, continued: “Ericsson have been established in Ireland for decades, with the Athlone facility a significant employer and an integral part of the fabric of the community for over 50 years.

“It is really encouraging that Ericsson have once again cemented Athlone as key base for the company, selecting the campus and the staff based here to lead this pioneering work. I wish all the team in Ericsson the very best with this exciting new chapter.”

