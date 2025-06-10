Ericsson and Supermicro partner to accelerate edge AI deployment

The partnership, formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed ahead of Nvidia’s GTC event in Paris, will combine Ericsson 's enterprise 5G wireless solutions with Supermicro's edge AI computing platforms.

The pair are looking to address the growing demand for low-latency AI processing capabilities outside traditional data centres , such as deployments at cell towers.

Mory Lin, VP for IoT/Embedded and edge computing at Supermicro, said: “Our compute platforms combined with Ericsson’s 5G technology will allow enterprises and public sector organisations to extend the reach of their AI applications where wired technologies are not a viable option, such as smart intersections, industrial manufacturing, and remote infrastructure.”

Supermicro's edge AI portfolio spans from compact fanless devices to rackmount systems, designed to deliver data centre-comparable performance in diverse deployment environments.

The server maker’s systems will integrate with Ericsson's wireless WAN portfolio, including indoor and outdoor wireless adapters and 5G security appliances to power 5G connectivity as either primary WAN connections or backup systems for business-critical deployments.

Jonathan Fischer, VP for global OEM and embedded partners at Ericsson, said: “Ericsson has been transforming the WAN edge for almost a decade, allowing enterprises to connect anything, anywhere with speed and agility.

“We are excited to collaborate with Supermicro to extend this same speed and agility to the emerging edge AI space. Together, we have an opportunity to make it easier for enterprises to operate edge intelligence.”

