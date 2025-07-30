Equinix surges in Q2 results and ups annual forecast

Equinix delivered another strong quarter. In Q2 the company closed more than 4,100 deals across 3,300+ customers, generating $345 million in annualised gross bookings. Equinix added 6,200 net interconnections during the quarter, bringing its total to over 492,000.

Revenues for the quarter reached $2.256 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Operating income rose to $494 million, reflecting a 13% increase year-over-year.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $368 million, up 22% from the prior-year period, or $3.75 per share, a 19% rise. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.129 billion with a 50% margin, exceeding guidance and representing a 9% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) totalled $972 million, up 11% from Q2 2024, while AFFO per share climbed to $9.91.

“We had a strong first half of 2025, achieving robust bookings and financial results -further indication that our strategy is meeting the opportunity,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and president of Equinix.

“Our global reach, neutral ecosystems, and rich interconnection capabilities uniquely position us to serve AI and digital transformation at scale.”

On the strength of its first-half performance, Equinix once again raised its full-year guidance across all key metrics. The company now expects revenues of $9.233 to $9.333 billion which represent a 6-7% year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast between $4.517 and $4.597 billion, maintaining a 49% margin. AFFO guidance was raised to $3.703–$3.783 billion, with AFFO per share expected to land between $37.67 and $38.48.

In April, Equinix reported a strong first quarter for 2025, surpassing both revenue and booking expectations and prompting an upward revision to its full-year financial guidance.

For the quarter ended March 31, Equinix posted revenues of $2.225 billion, representing a 5% year-on-year increase on an as-reported basis.

Operating income for the quarter grew 26% to $458 million, driven by improved sales execution and healthy margin performance. Net income attributable to shareholders reached $343 million, up 48% year-over-year, equating to $3.50 per share, a 44% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $1.067 billion, up 8% on an as-reported basis, and above the company’s prior guidance. Equinix also reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $947 million, a 12% year-on-year increase. AFFO per share rose to $9.67.

At the time Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and president of Equinix commented, “We delivered a strong start to the year, exceeding our expectations for both bookings and financial performance.

“Demand for our digital infrastructure remains robust across all regions and customer segments, and our strategy continues to resonate strongly in the marketplace.”

