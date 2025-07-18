Equinix names ex-AT&T VP as new president of Americas
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Equinix names ex-AT&T VP as new president of Americas

Jasdip Sensi
July 18, 2025 10:23 AM
Equinix Arquelle.png

Equinix has named Arquelle Shaw as its new president of Americas, with immediate effect.

In her new role, she will lead the digital infrastructure’s strategy, operations, and growth across the Americas.

Meanwhile, she has over 20 years of experience in sales, technology, and business transformation, having served as SVP of sales for six years at Equinix and will continue in that role through the end of Q3 to support a smooth transition.

Before joining Equinix in 2019, Shaw held senior positions at Accenture and American Express.

She also spent 15 years at AT&T, where she held the positions of sales VP of global accounts and, recently, VP of sales for its premier client group Western Region.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Commenting on her appointment, Shaw said: “Throughout my tenure at Equinix, I have had the privilege of witnessing the remarkable achievements of the Americas region.

“It is an honour to step into this role and help lead the next chapter of growth in such a dynamic and strategically vital market. With the strength of our exceptional team, we are committed to advancing our customers' digital transformation journeys, accelerating innovation and unlocking boundless possibilities across the region. Together, we are shaping the digital future with greater ambition than ever before."

Equinix's chief business officer, Jon Lin, added: “Arquelle is a dynamic and proven leader with a deep understanding of the customer journey and a strong track record of driving transformational growth.

“As president, Americas, she takes on a critical role—one that demands the ability to align global strategy with regional nuance while uniting diverse countries, cultures and teams under a shared vision. Her leadership of the Americas Sales team has continually delivered outstanding results: sharpening our go-to-market strategy, deepening customer relationships, and accelerating growth across the US, Latin America and Canada.

“With her strategic vision, customer-first mindset and commitment to excellence, I am confident Arquelle will continue to advance our legacy of service and success in our largest and fastest-growing region."

RELATED STORIES

Equinix to acquire ancotel

Equinix eyes more acquisitions

Trump slams AT&T for botched call with faith leaders

Topics

NewsAppointmentsFibreSoftware and Automation
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe