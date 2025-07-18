Equinix names ex-AT&T VP as new president of Americas

In her new role, she will lead the digital infrastructure’s strategy, operations, and growth across the Americas.

Meanwhile, she has over 20 years of experience in sales, technology, and business transformation, having served as SVP of sales for six years at Equinix and will continue in that role through the end of Q3 to support a smooth transition.

Before joining Equinix in 2019, Shaw held senior positions at Accenture and American Express.

She also spent 15 years at AT&T, where she held the positions of sales VP of global accounts and, recently, VP of sales for its premier client group Western Region.

Commenting on her appointment, Shaw said: “Throughout my tenure at Equinix, I have had the privilege of witnessing the remarkable achievements of the Americas region.

“It is an honour to step into this role and help lead the next chapter of growth in such a dynamic and strategically vital market. With the strength of our exceptional team, we are committed to advancing our customers' digital transformation journeys, accelerating innovation and unlocking boundless possibilities across the region. Together, we are shaping the digital future with greater ambition than ever before."

Equinix's chief business officer, Jon Lin, added: “Arquelle is a dynamic and proven leader with a deep understanding of the customer journey and a strong track record of driving transformational growth.

“As president, Americas, she takes on a critical role—one that demands the ability to align global strategy with regional nuance while uniting diverse countries, cultures and teams under a shared vision. Her leadership of the Americas Sales team has continually delivered outstanding results: sharpening our go-to-market strategy, deepening customer relationships, and accelerating growth across the US, Latin America and Canada.

“With her strategic vision, customer-first mindset and commitment to excellence, I am confident Arquelle will continue to advance our legacy of service and success in our largest and fastest-growing region."

