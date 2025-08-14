Equinix looks to nuclear energy for a more secure grid: Here’s how

As a digital infrastructure leader, Equinix is working with these industry-leading companies specifically because they are developing innovative approaches to generating reliable and sustainable electricity. This will be specifically to support the needs of Equinix data centres worldwide, including in parts of Europe.

The collaborations are part of Equinix’s diversified portfolio power strategy that is designed to help mitigate potential future power constraints. It aims to achieve this by expanding traditional power arrangements with utilities and combining new on-site power generation technologies and exploring next generation nuclear energy.

Equinix says these agreements will reflect Equinix’s focus to support the scale, efficiency and resiliency customers need through a comprehensive approach to power. The company is taking a diversified portfolio approach to the global energy challenge by harnessing innovative power technologies and working directly with utilities to strengthen the grid.

Building a resilient grid

As of today, Equinix is funding and supporting advanced transmission system upgrades with utility partners. This will include new substations that will enhance grid reliability and emergency backup solutions that aim to benefit all ratepayers during power interruptions.

It will also be investing in power solutions like fuel cells and natural gas that are expected to enhance operations, alongside adding capacity resources to the grids where it operates.

Looking ahead, Equinix says it will support the development of advanced nuclear technologies that can deliver reliable and clean power in the future.

“Access to round-the-clock electricity is critical to support the infrastructure that powers everything from AI-driven drug discovery to cloud-based video streaming,” says Raouf Abdel, EVP of global operations at Equinix. “As energy demand increases, we believe we have an opportunity and responsibility to support the development of reliable, sustainable, scalable energy infrastructure that can support our collective future.

“By working with our energy partners, we believe we can support the energy needs of our customers and communities around the world by helping to strengthen the grid and investing in new energy sources.”

How Equinix will engage with nuclear power

Next-generation nuclear technologies are now frequently being discussed in the data centre industry as a clear pathway, given that it is a lower carbon energy source. Equinix sees safe, efficient and reliable nuclear energy as a promising solution to help power both data centres and the broader grid.

The company is working with the following organisations:

Oklo:

Equinix became the first data centre operator to sign an agreement with a small modular reactor (SMR) company, signing an agreement to procure 500 megawatts (MW) of energy from Oklo’s next-generation fission Aurora powerhouses.

Oklo’s fast reactors incorporate inherent safety features and can be fuelled by nuclear waste.

Radiant:

Equinix has announced a preorder agreement for the purchase of 20 of Radiant’s Kaleidos microreactors. It says that Kaleidos offers a reliable, long-lasting energy source that can be transported anywhere it’s needed, installed in days and deployed safely alongside existing equipment and integrated with on-site transmission infrastructure.

ULC-Energy with Rolls-Royce SMR:

Signing a Letter of Intent with ULC-Energy, Equinix has formed a power purchase agreement up to 250MWe to power data centres in the Netherlands.

ULC-Energy is an Amsterdam based nuclear project developer that in 2022 selected Rolls-Royce SMR as its preferred technology solution for deployment of SMRs in the Netherlands. Rolls-Royce SMR is developing a 470MWe light water small modular reactor.

Rolls-Royce SMR was selected as the preferred bidder to partner with Great British Energy – Nuclear to deploy the UK’s first small modular reactors in June 2025.

Stellaria:

With Stellaria, Equinix has announced a pre-order power agreement for 500MWe to expand data centres across Europe.

Stellaria offers the very first molten salt Breed & Burn reactor in the world and will breed 100% of its liquid fissile fuel inside the reactor without refuelling, while recycling spent fuels and burning long life waste, Equinix says.

Bloom Energy:

Additionally, advanced fuel cells are another technology that can be used for scalable, efficient and cleaner onsite energy. Equinix has been using fuel cells for more than 10 years in collaboration with Bloom Energy and has now signed an agreement to expand its deployments of solid-oxide fuel cells to more than 100MW at more than 19 data centres to provide onsite power generation.

Fuel cells remain highly efficient and already enable Equinix to avoid 285,000 MTCO2e emissions and 382 billion gallons of embedded water use.

Making data centre operations cleaner

Nuclear power has been gaining momentum in the data centre industry in recent times, with tech giants Google and Amazon having already invested in it to power cleaner operations at its facilities.

With power and energy needs continuing to escalate, on account of growing AI workloads, aging electrical grids are already under strain to generate enough power. Nuclear offers an alternative solution. Its zero-carbon profile aligns with increasing pressure on data centre operators to reduce their carbon footprint and could provide a strategic advantage moving forward.

“The potential challenges to powering reliable and sustainable digital infrastructure are considerable,” says Ali Ruckteschler, SVP and chief procurement officer at Equinix. “However, Equinix has always been at the forefront of energy innovation, signing the data centre industry’s first agreement with a SMR provider and pioneering the use of fuel cells a decade ago.

“Powering AI infrastructure responsibly is a global priority. With Equinix’s operational expertise, trusted supply chain, and close partnerships with the US and global governments and utilities, we are poised to deliver safe, secure and reliable AI solutions for our customers and the communities we serve.”

