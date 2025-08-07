How Equinix & F5 partner to accelerate AI-ready infrastructure for hybrid cloud

The partnership expansion is designed to simplify the deployment and security of modern, distributed applications and AI workloads across hybrid multicloud environments.

F5 says the broadened solution brings together its Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) with Equinix’s Network Edge and Equinix Fabric. Combined, they hope to enable enterprises to quickly and securely scale digital infrastructure globally without physical hardware challenges.

This news comes as large enterprises face increasing pressures to quickly deploy and secure applications. With this in mind, both Equinix and F5 are hoping to offer a more streamlined way to quickly deploy and secure applications, while also reducing infrastructure costs and management overhead.

“AI is putting massive new demands on infrastructure, especially at the edge, where latency, security and control are critical,” says John Maddison, chief product and corporate marketing officer at F5.

“Enterprises need faster, more secure ways to deploy and connect applications and AI workloads globally – without the complexity of managing physical infrastructure. Our expanded partnership with Equinix gives customers exactly that: a flexible, high-performance foundation to support AI-driven use cases and deliver exceptional digital experiences across any environment.”

Equinix remains one of the largest data centre organisations in the world, with more than 200 data centres and 96% of all internet traffic following through its facilities. By connecting F5 to the Platform Equinix global interconnection platform for digital businesses, users are afforded the ability to manage and secure all their cloud-based traffic.

Add the solution to the mix and both companies are helping joint customers to tackle challenges like operational complexity, rising costs, cyber risk and regulatory compliance in hybrid multicloud environments.

Notably, F5 Distributed Cloud Customer Edge, which is a critical component of the F5 ADSP, is now available as a virtual network function (VNF) on Equinix Network Edge. This hopes to enable near-instant provisioning of F5’s app delivery and security services across Equinix’s global footprint.

Key benefits of the expanded solution for customers include:

- AI Infrastructure Readiness: Supporting high-speed, secure connections for distributed AI workloads like inference and RAG, protecting sensitive data from leakage or compromise.

- Global Reach, No Hardware Required: Being able to instantly deploy application services in new markets via virtual functions, significantly reducing time to market and capital expenditures.

- Increased Agility: Quickly adapting to changing demands without being constrained by infrastructure limitations, enabling businesses to stay competitive in dynamic markets.

- Unified Management and Compliance: Centrally enforcing security policies across regions while meeting data sovereignty and industry-specific compliance requirements, simplifying management and improving efficiency.

By leveraging Equinix’s extensive global infrastructure and interconnection, F5 says that businesses can dynamically adapt to changing demands while maintaining seamless connectivity. This includes support for low-latency, high-performance environments for AI inference and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), in addition to addressing regulatory requirements for data sovereignty and privacy.

Additionally, Equinix customers can now deploy F5 app delivery and security services directly through Equinix’s Network Edge, alongside F5 customers being able to gain simplified access to Equinix’s global interconnection infrastructure. This includes private, low-latency connections to major cloud providers.

“Organisations are racing to adopt AI, but legacy infrastructure can slow them down or expose them to unnecessary risk,” says Maryam Zand, vice president of partnerships and ecosystem development at Equinix.

“By partnering with F5, we’re giving our customers a seamless way to scale their AI applications and modern distributed workloads with built-in security, compliance and performance.

“This solution can help businesses innovate faster, safeguard their operations and maintain a competitive edge.”

