New Equinix AI data centre in Chennai committed to India tech growth

This data centre is the first International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre by Equinix in Chennai, India. Known as CN1, it is in Siruseri, Tamil Nadu and will be interconnected with the company’s Mumbai campus of three IBX data centres.

India has quickly become an essential market for global businesses that are eager to scale their digital services, including AI, and reduce latency across the region. With its strategic location, rapid cloud adoption and strong data sovereignty framework, CN1 hopes to support local and global businesses by providing direct access to a rapidly growing global digital economy.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our high-performance IBX data centre, CN1, in Chennai, marking Equinix’s expansion in India and a pivotal step in advancing the nation’s digitalisation journey,” said Manoj Paul, managing director of India at Equinix.

“Our success in building the most interconnected ecosystem for cloud, carrier, content and enterprises in Mumbai will now be extended to customers in Tamil Nadu.”

The initial $69 million will see CN1 provide 800 cabinets of capacity in its first phase and will eventually be able to support 4,250 cabinets. Like other Equinix facilities, the data centre is engineered for 99.999% uptime and features a full suite of Equinix interconnection services like Equinix Fabric to help enterprises leverage hybrid multicloud. It is also able to support liquid cooling technology to handle heavy AI workloads.

In 2024, Equinix reached 96% renewables coverage across its global operations, including India.

As India continues to strengthen its position as a technology hub, Chennai has quickly emerged as a central point for the country to increase its global competitiveness in digital services and AI development. Launching CN1 marks a critical milestone in bolstering the digital infrastructure required to support these technologies.

Paul added: “This milestone highlights our commitment to empowering India’s position as a global technology hub while ensuring sustainability and innovation remain at the core of our operations.

“With CN1’s cutting-edge capabilities, we look forward to enabling businesses in Chennai and across India to build future-ready, scalable digital infrastructure that supports sustainability to expand their business in Tamil Nadu and globally.”

Equinix currently works with more than 300 companies in India, including network service providers and five internet exchanges. Its Mumbai campus in particular consists of three high-performance data centres and hosts a robust cloud ecosystem for customers in India.

With the CN1 launch, Equinix customers in Chennai will be able to gain low-latency access to this key digital ecosystem, enabling seamless and secure connectivity with their business partners, customers and providers.

