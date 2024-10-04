Meet Eon: The $127m startup hoping to reinvent cloud recovery

Eon is designed to replace legacy backup tools, autonomously scanning, mapping, and classifying cloud resources enabling users to find and restore individual files in the event of a failure.

The startup was only founded in January 2024 but has raised a total of $127 million across three funding rounds.

Sequoia Capital led its $20 million seed round while Lightspeed Venture Partners led Eon’s $30 million series A. Greenoaks took the helm on the startup’s $77 million series B, with other investors across the trio of rounds including Vine Ventures, Meron Capital, Eight Roads, Sheva, and Quiet Ventures.

“Eon has reimagined what backups can be for enterprises by introducing a new era of cloud backup storage and management,” said Ofir Ehrlich, co-founder and CEO of Eon. “We are fortunate to have supportive funding partners who deeply understand the value of unlocking cloud backups to be truly automated, globally searchable, portable, and useful”.

Ehrlich co-founded the startup alongside Ofir Ehrlich, Gonen Stein, and Ron Kimchi. The team previously built CloudEndure, another cloud recovery tool that was acquired by Amazon in 2019.

Having led AWS’ disaster recovery and cloud migration services, the quartet left to found Eon to improve backup and recovery in the cloud infrastructure market.

Eon contends that existing backup solutions rely on snapshots, which require full restores to bring back files and are often vendor-locked.

The startup offers a fully managed solution with search capabilities, enabling users to find and run SQL queries on backed-up database snapshots without any resource provisioning.

“In an industry where file restoration can take weeks, Eon’s novel backup solution pinpoints data instantly, saving time, money, and compliance headaches for customers,” said Shaun Maguire, partner at Sequoia Capital. “With a world-class team led by cloud pioneers… Eon is bringing the next generation of cloud backup management to market.”

