Elm partners with Salam to explore public sector opportunities

The partnership, which was signed by Dr. Nasser Almeshary, vice president of strategic partnerships and Alliances at Elm and Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Integrated Telecom Company (Salam), allows the companies to advance technology, smart city solutions and digital infrastructure.

Additionally, the move aligns with Elm’s goal of strengthening its services in information technology, secure digital services, software solutions, technical connectivity and consulting services across both the public and private sectors.

Elm CEO, VP of the marketing sector, Majid bin Saad Al Araifi, said: “We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Integrated Telecom Company (Salam), which demonstrates our commitment to enhancing KSA’s digital infrastructure and offering innovative solutions that support the achievement of its ambitious vision.

“This vision seeks to explore and accelerate potential growth opportunities in digital transformation. Additionally, we aim to strengthen collaborations with advanced technology leaders and start-ups, especially local Saudi enterprises, in line with the country’s goals to secure significant competitive advantages and develop the digital economy.”

Al Araifi added: “Elm has been eager to consistently support entrepreneurs and creative thinkers, showcasing its commitment to providing them with the necessary resources to embark on their journeys of growth and success.

“This further enhances their strategic presence in the markets, as evidenced by its strong reputation, high credibility, and impressive track record of significant technological projects in both the public and private sectors."

