EE launches UK’s first 5G SA network at Wembley Stadium

Surpassing venues like Twickenham, the Principality Stadium and Wimbledon, the major upgrades will kick off for fans attending the England Women’s UEFA Nations League match against Spain later this month, as the 5G standalone network is used for a live public event for the first time.

This 5G standalone deployment is part of EE’s ongoing efforts to enhance its network experience at the UK’s largest stadium.

This comes as the telecoms giant has recently renewed a multi-year partnership with Wembley to ensure it stays one of the best-connected stadiums worldwide.

As a result, fans will enjoy more reliable mobile internet, faster loading speeds and better video call quality, even in crowded areas and during major events.

The technology also has the potential to improve Wembley’s broader event operations, including retail point-of-sale systems, television broadcasting and future fan experiences, the company revealed.

EE CEO, Marc Allera, said: “The Lionesses have made history with their ground-breaking performances on the pitch, and now we’ve made history off it with the launch of the first 5G standalone network at Wembley Stadium.”

