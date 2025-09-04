Edotco achieves first Sri Lanka Telecommunications Infrastructure Services Licence

Awarded by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), the national initiative is designed to accelerate the country’s digital transformation. It aims to do this by enhancing infrastructure, building digital skills and strengthening legislative framework for a thriving digital economy.

Since entering Sri Lanka in 2015, Edotco has pioneered several industry firsts, including smart multipurpose poles equipped with advertising panels, EV charging ports and air-quality monitoring sensors.

The company’s innovations have supported smaller and more sustainable cities, in addition to advancing Sri Lanka’s digital ambitions. With this licence, Edotco Sri Lanka is set to deepen partnerships with its customers to deliver Edotco Internal resilient infrastructure, fast-track 5G deployment and expand inclusive connectivity for businesses and communities nationwide.

This milestone marks a historic shift in Sri Lanka’s telecommunications sector. The government has been embracing independent, neutral-host tower companies to accelerate connectivity rollout, enable greater infrastructure sharing and extend inclusive digital access nationwide.

It also follows the recent Sri Lanka Telecommunications (Amendment) Act, which for the first time introduces a distinct licensing framework for infrastructure providers. This also formally recognises the critical role of neutral-host tower companies in the country’s digital ecosystem.

“We are honoured to be the first recipient of this Licence. It is a strong vote of confidence in Edotco’s capabilities and our commitment to advancing the country’s connectivity landscape,” said Gayan Koralage, country managing director at Edotco Sri Lanka.

“As a licensed provider, Edotco will serve as a trusted platform for mobile operators and government stakeholders to deliver high-quality resilient infrastructure – ensuring that no community is left behind. With the nation needing over 7,000 additional towers to support 5G ambitions and data usage expected to quadruple by 2028, Edotco is ready to bridge this infrastructure gap.”

The licence is able to grant Edotco authorisation to provide a comprehensive suite of infrastructure services essential for national connectivity, which spans both passive and active infrastructure solutions. These include tower and pole structures, fibre, indoor network solutions such as IBS and small cells and other active network components that are important to Sri Lanka’s digital ecosystem.

Speaking at the ceremonial event, Air Vice Marshal Bandula Herath (retd.), Director General of TRCSL said: “For too long, our sector has relied on fragmented models that limited the pace and efficiency of network rollout. By opening the door to independent, neutral-host infrastructure providers such as Edotco, we are laying the foundation for faster deployment, stronger infrastructure sharing and greater investment into underserved regions.

“This reform is not just about technology—it is about empowering every citizen with the opportunity to participate in Sri Lanka’s digital economy.”

Edotco group CEO Adlan Tajudin, added: “With our presence in eight markets across Asia, Edotco brings international expertise, innovative models and proven partnerships to drive inclusive capital-efficient growth.

“This license strengthens our mission to support Sri Lanka in building a future-ready digital economy where connectivity is not a privilege, but a basic right.”

