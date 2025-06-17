EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC unveils $2.3bn AI data centre in Jakarta

EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC has revealed plans to develop one of Southeast Asia’s largest artificial intelligence-focused data centre campuses in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The project, backed by a US$2.3 billion (SGD 2.95 billion) investment.

The facility will have a projected total capacity of 144 megawatts (MW), purpose-built to accommodate high-density AI workloads and meet the increasing demand for scalable, energy-efficient digital infrastructure in the region.

EDGNEX released a statement commenting the site was acquired in March 2025 and is currently in the early stages of construction.

Phase one is expected to be operational by December 2026.

“This project is part of our broader push across Southeast Asia, where we have committed over $3 billion in digital infrastructure investments to date,” said Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC Group, which owns EDGNEX.

“Jakarta is central to our vision of supporting the region’s rapid digital transformation with world-class, sustainable data centre infrastructure.”

The new Jakarta campus is designed to meet global sustainability benchmarks, targeting a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.32.

EDGNEX is concurrently working on a 19.2MW facility, also in Jakarta, it’s second data centre development, which is slated for completion in Q3 2026.

RELATED STORIES

Salam, Edgnex, Cinturion and Emaar ink MoU on digital infrastructure centre in KSA

Damac’s Sajwani unveils $20bn investment in US data centres