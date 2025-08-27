EdgeConneX acquires second data centre in Japan

As a result, the move will bring its total data centre platform capacity to 350 MW of utility power.

The second site will offer an additional 150 MW upon completion, bringing the total to 350 MW in the country.

Additionally, the new sites are equipped to handle workloads exceeding 600 kW per rack, utilising the company’s Ingenuity product suite, which supports the most advanced Nvidia, AMD and Intel deployments.

This expansion milestone follows an announcement in January this year of the EdgeConneX first project in Japan, a 200MW facility scheduled to begin construction in early 2026 and is expected to open its first phase by Q4 2027.

EdgeConneX head of Japan, Masahiko Inoue, said: “We are thrilled to see our vision for Japan taking shape so quickly, with substantial milestones already achieved.

“With these two facilities, we aim not only to address the increasing need for advanced IT infrastructure but also to solidify Japan's position as a global leader in Cloud and AI technologies. This is an exciting chapter for EdgeConneX and the broader Osaka ecosystem."

EdgeConneX managing director, market and commercial development, Sam Lee added: “Our rapid expansion in Japan signifies our commitment to supporting the country's digital transformation. By blending world-class technology, sustainability, and innovation, EdgeConneX is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of a power-constrained and high-growth market like Japan.

“These projects are a testament to our ability to deliver scalable, reliable, and environmentally responsible solutions for the AI-driven future."

