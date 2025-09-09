EcoDataCenter secures €600m for expansion
EcoDataCenter secures €600m for expansion

Jasdip Sensi
September 09, 2025 09:04 AM
EcoDataCenter has secured €600 million in debt financing from Deutsche Bank Private Credit and Infrastructure to support its growth.

EcoDataCenter CEO, Peter Michelson, said: “AI infrastructure is a new base industry, and we are building one of Europe’s most exciting companies in the sector. We are proud of the trust placed in us and look forward to continuing our journey toward becoming Europe’s leading player in high-performance data centres.”

Last year, the data centre company partnered with AI hyperscaler CoreWeave to build one of Europe’s largest AI clusters in Falun and acquired the former Kvarnsveden paper mill in Borlänge for additional capacity.

With its owner Areim, the company has raised about €1.8 billion since 2023. Meanwhile, the new funding will mainly go toward expanding the Falun and Borlänge campuses, the company revealed.

EcoDataCenter CFO, Johan Rydmark, said: “Our platform attracts partnerships with world-leading companies, and we have a proven ability to deliver the scale and flexibility our customer’s demand.

“The fact that we can attract financing of this magnitude is a testament to the strength of our business model and the confidence the market has in our team and strategy. Now it’s full speed ahead."

Topics

NewsWirelessServicesData Centres
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
