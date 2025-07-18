e&, 4iG sign MoU for digital infrastructure expansion
e& and 4iG Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore working together on key digital infrastructure projects.
The MoU calls for future collaboration on building and operating advanced digital networks and data systems, which includes joint projects like subsea and land-based cables, data centres and other efforts to improve digital links between the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.
Plans also involve developing a data centre in Albania to support undersea traffic and possibly expanding digital infrastructure in Hungary through e& PPF Telecom.
Additionally, the partnership will also look at building subsea cable systems connecting the three regions.
By combining e&’s global telecom expertise with 4iG’s regional experience, the partnership aims to deliver large-scale digital projects and stronger regional collaboration, the company stated.
e& group CEO, Hatem Dowidar,Hatem Dowidar, said: “Our strategic partnership with 4iG is an important step in strengthening cross-regional digital infrastructure that supports economic growth, resilience, and innovation.
“Rooted in purposeful innovation and a belief in the power of infrastructure to unlock human potential, we see this collaboration as a platform for long-term projects that bridge continents, empower communities, and accelerate inclusive digital transformation across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.”
4iG Group chairman, Gellért Jászai, added: “Partnering with e& opens new avenues for collaboration across fast-growing digital corridors that link Europe with the Middle East and Africa.
“By combining our regional strength with e&’s global reach, we are building a strategic alliance focused on unlocking long-term value through innovation, infrastructure development, and shared investment opportunities.”
RELATED STORIES
e& and Ericsson partner on network sustainability