e& UAE debuts 5G slicing service in region
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

e& UAE debuts 5G slicing service in region

Jasdip Sensi
May 20, 2025 11:45 AM
e& capacity media.png

e& UAE has launched the region’s first commercial 5G network slicing service for business customers.

According to the telecoms giant, the move offers reliable, customised 5G connectivity, thanks to its advanced standalone 5G network.

Meanwhile, 5G slicing will improve e&’s 5G network by dividing it into separate virtual networks (slices), each with its own resources, allowing businesses in areas like manufacturing, public safety and ports to get the connectivity and performance they need for critical tasks.

These custom slices are designed for specific needs, such as low latency or strong Internet of Things (IoT) support for smart infrastructure, the company stated.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

e& UAE senior vice president, business marketing and product innovation, Oscar Garcia, said: “By introducing 5G network slicing, e& UAE is delivering on its commitment to building innovative connectivity products and solutions that drive digital transformation across industries.

“With 5G network slicing, organisations can leverage on end-to-end reserved capacity to achieve guaranteed performance for critical operations. The solution is set to enable industry-specific use cases with the reliability and flexibility required for essential applications.”

RELATED STORIES

e& and Digicel partner to boost voice services

e& enterprise and Infobip launch Customer Engagement Hub

ME2026 600x74 (1).jpg

Topics

NewsSoftware and AutomationInfrastructure and NetworksCloudIOT
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe