e& UAE debuts 5G slicing service in region

According to the telecoms giant, the move offers reliable, customised 5G connectivity, thanks to its advanced standalone 5G network.

Meanwhile, 5G slicing will improve e&’s 5G network by dividing it into separate virtual networks (slices), each with its own resources, allowing businesses in areas like manufacturing, public safety and ports to get the connectivity and performance they need for critical tasks.

These custom slices are designed for specific needs, such as low latency or strong Internet of Things (IoT) support for smart infrastructure, the company stated.

e& UAE senior vice president, business marketing and product innovation, Oscar Garcia, said: “By introducing 5G network slicing, e& UAE is delivering on its commitment to building innovative connectivity products and solutions that drive digital transformation across industries.

“With 5G network slicing, organisations can leverage on end-to-end reserved capacity to achieve guaranteed performance for critical operations. The solution is set to enable industry-specific use cases with the reliability and flexibility required for essential applications.”

RELATED STORIES

e& and Digicel partner to boost voice services

e& enterprise and Infobip launch Customer Engagement Hub