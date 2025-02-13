e& reports strong growth in FY24
Jasdip Sensi
February 13, 2025 10:05 AM
e&- CM.png

e& has reported a 10.1% increase in revenues for its fiscal year 2024, reaching AED 59.2 billion ($16.2 billion), compared to AED 53.7 billion ($14.6 billion) in 2023.

In its preliminary results, ended 31 December 2024, the company announced a 26.4% growth in operating profits, totalling AED 20 billion ($5.4 billion), driven by strong performance in telecom and digital sectors and better contributions from international markets.

Additionally, profit attributable to owners rose by 4.3%, reaching AED 10.7 billion ($2.91 billion), compared with AED 10.3 billion ($2.8 billion) in the same period in 2023.

However, the telecoms giant added its audited consolidated financial statements may differ from the preliminary statements, as they are subject to external audit.

The news comes as e& recently unveiled a new partnership with DE-CIX to launch an internet corridor between UAE and India, just days after the launch of its fourth Tier III facility in its Fujairah SmartHub Campus.

Earlier this month, the company also expanded its international presence with the launch of new strategic hubs in locations including Miami and Johannesburg, while strengthening its presence in London and Singapore.

Jasdip Sensi
