e& launches new Tier III facility in Fujairah
Jasdip Sensi
February 05, 2025 09:17 AM
e& Carrier & Wholesale has unveiled its fourth Tier III facility in its Fujairah SmartHub Campus.

As a result, the new facility will expand on 1.5 MW of capacity to the current space, in a bid to enhance connectivity across the Middle East.

Strategically situated at a major subsea cable landing station, the campus provides reliable and cost-effective edge network connectivity.

The addition of the facility also expands the entire campus’ total capacity to 4 MW and will serve the two upcoming cable systems this year.

According to the company, the SmartHub ecosystem offers a range of solutions. Alongside co-location and hosting services, it will provide international connectivity, cross-connect solutions, IP transit and access to a wide variety of wholesale services.

e& group chief carrier and wholesale officer, Nabil Baccouche, said: “e&’s SmartHub ecosystem is built to help businesses stay connected and succeed in today’s digitally empowered world.

“Our data centres make it easier for customers and partners to connect, collaborate, and extract meaningful insights from their data. The expansion of the Fujairah campus adds critical capacity and strengthens connectivity, providing businesses with the flexibility to scale, adapt, and operate securely.

“This is about offering reliable, cost-effective solutions that enable organisations to grow and stay competitive in a landscape that demands agility and innovation.”

