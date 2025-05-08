e& enterprise and Infobip launch Customer Engagement Hub

As a result of the partnership, the pair will offer businesses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia a unified solution to connect with customers more effectively across all channels,the company claims.

The new Customer Engagement Hub delivers personalised content by using key customer insights, interests and behaviour.

Meanwhile, it brings together behaviour-based messaging, analytics, AI and channels like WhatsApp, SMS, email and voice in one platform.

e& Enterprise VP of customer experience, Ahmed Abdi Omer, said: “Today’s consumers are well-informed and selective, actively seeking meaningful interactions with brands. To truly connect with this audience, organisations need smart solutions that not only offer insights into customer needs but also provide seamless engagement on their preferred channels.

“At e& enterprise, we understand the critical role CX plays in building lasting relationships. With specialised offerings, a commitment to supporting developers with user-friendly integration tools, and a strong technology partnership with Infobip, engageX is uniquely positioned as a trusted CX transformation partner. Through the Customer Engagement Hub, we aim to empower enterprises to create impactful, enduring customer connections.”

Zeid Shubailat, director at Infobip, added: “In today’s competitive landscape, customer experience in both the private and public sectors is more critical than ever. Our cutting-edge capabilities bring best-in-class communication channels and a robust messaging platform to meet a wide range of customer needs.

“This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to helping businesses build impactful and lasting customer relationships by ensuring seamless engagement at every interaction point.”

