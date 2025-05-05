e& and Digicel partner to boost voice services

As a result, e& will manage inbound and outbound voice traffic in 24 markets, helping Digicel run more efficiently and deliver better service.

The partnership will also offer real-time monitoring, stronger security and quicker responses to threats- protecting customers and the wider telecom network.

By combining their global strengths, e& and Digicel aim to set new standards in managing international voice traffic and fighting fraud, as well as partnership helps reduce costs, improve infrastructure and boost competitiveness.

e& group chief carrier and wholesale officer, Nabil Baccouche, said: “Leveraging our extensive expertise in international voice solutions, our partnership with Digicel Group is fully aligned with e& Carrier & Wholesale strategy to expand our global footprint and deliver next-generation voice services across key international markets.

“As we establish our Wholesale’s strategic hub in Miami as one of our key locations for the region, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and innovative telecom services across the Caribbean, Americas and beyond. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in international voice traffic management and fraud prevention, ensuring long-term growth and scalability for both organisations.”

Digicel group chief business officer, Liam Donnelly, said: “Our partnership with e& enables us to optimize operations and elevate the quality of services we deliver to our customers. It also opens the door to broader partnership opportunities across international business lines - creating value for both our organisations and the customers we serve.

