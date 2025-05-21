Duos Edge AI partners with Region 3 ESC for Texas EDC

Through its subsidiary, Duos Edge AI, the project aims to strengthen the education sector, the company stated.

The new space will be a secure, scalable local computing hub serving 37 school districts in Region 3.

Built using Duos Edge AI’s modular design, with SOC 2 Type II compliance, N+1 power redundancy and dual generators, the centre will support low-latency services like AI-based learning, telemedicine and electronic health records.

Region 3 ESC, executive director, Dr Morris Lyon, said: “We are proud to partner with Duos Edge AI, Inc. to bring secure, innovative data solutions to the greater Victoria area. The commitment to community-based technology aligns with our mission to support the 37 districts we serve across Region 3.

“Together, we’re creating a safer, smarter foundation that helps schools and the community focus on what matters most, educating students.”

This project is part of Duos Edge AI’s 2025 plan to launch 15 EDCs by year-end.

Duos Edge AI, president and founder, Doug Recker, added: “This installation strengthens our position in the education vertical while demonstrating our ability to deliver digital infrastructure in underserved regions. Our partnership with Region 3 ESC accelerates digital equity, expands our market footprint, and contributes to sustainable long-term revenue.

“We’re also proud to bring new job opportunities to the area and look forward to collaborating with local businesses as we continue investing in the economic and technological future of the Victoria region.”

RELATED STORIES

Duos Technologies secures $2.2m funding for new edge data centres

Data Centre of the Month: Stellium Data Centres, Newcastle