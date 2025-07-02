du unveils UAE’s first sovereign cloud

As a result, the platform includes more than 150 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services covering infrastructure, platforms and AI-powered applications.

The platform is hosted in du Tech’s advanced liquid-cooled data centres, offering users the latest hardware and GPUs, without the need for large upfront investments.

Meanwhile, it also helps government and public sector organisations adopt cloud technologies quickly, maintain control over data and align with the UAE’s digital sovereignty strategy.

du chief ICT officer, Jasim AlAwadi, said: “We are excited to debut our National Hypercloud platform, fostering digital innovation and success for our customers while honouring the importance of national data control.

“Our infrastructure serves as a bastion of sovereignty and security, while also enabling financial savviness and technological advancement necessary for the UAE's pursuit of becoming a pioneering AI-utilising nation.”

He added: “Our homegrown National Hypercloud ensures that the UAE's digital assets remain within the country's borders, offering our customers a resilient and dynamic platform that is meticulously designed with their specific needs in mind. We are committed to reinforcing the government's digital initiatives by offering a powerful foundation for AI and cloud technologies.

Miguel Vega, senior vice president at Oracle, concluded: “Governments want to leverage the benefits of cloud and innovate with AI at scale, within a sovereign environment. Achieving this requires flexible deployment models. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides the same set of services across a range of distributed models to address this challenge.

“With the deployment of Oracle Alloy, du has introduced National Hypercloud, a capability that will help meet the sovereign requirements of government organisations in the UAE whilst supporting alignment with the local regulatory requirements.”

