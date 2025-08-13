du, Huawei deploy 5G-A tech on live network

The new 5G-A network offers users ultra-fast data speeds for high-bandwidth services like 8K video streaming and real-time conferencing, stronger coverage in remote areas and ultra-low latency.

The move will also support customers supporting IoT deployments and large scale digital services, the company stated.

The concept of the 64T64R Dual Band AAU in 3.7 GHz (N78) and 2.6 GHz (N41) spectrum was first introduced as part of the company’s plan to offer stronger capacity, improved coverage and spectrum efficiency for its customers.

du CTO, Saleem AlBlooshi, said: “5G-Advanced is a monumental leap forward for du and the UAE’s telecom sector. This milestone reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class connectivity and support the nation’s vision to be a global technology leader. It also reaffirms our focus on building a green, sustainable network for the future.”

Huawei chief of UAE carrier business, Felix Liu, added: “Huawei is privileged to be part of 5G-Advanced network construction together with du.

“We have been continuously engaged with our customers to understand network needs and provide tailored solutions which can bring business success. Huawei’s 5G Dual Band AAU is another flagship solution which offers outclass network performance and customer experience and is in line with UAEs sustainability goals.”

