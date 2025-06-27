du, China Mobile partner to boost smart mobility

During a visit to China, du’s team looked at how 5G Advanced networks are being used to modernise metro stations and improve transport systems.

As part of the visit, the team toured Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, which operates the world’s largest metro system with over 896 kilometres of lines and examined 5G-powered technologies, including AI-based passenger flow monitoring, real-time data systems and dynamic network setups at People’s Square Station.

The visit also featured new 5G solutions like Public-Private Networks to replace older systems, AI-powered bandwidth control, and compact tools like transparent antennas and 5G Set-Top Boxes to boost coverage with less equipment.

These technologies demonstrate the impact of 5G, offering up to 40 times faster download speeds and enhanced uplink capacity- supporting industrial IoT and smarter station operations.

du CEO, Fahad Al Hassawi, said: “Our recent visit with China Mobile International, China Mobile Shanghai and Shanghai Shentong Metro Group is a step forward in our journey towards digital transformation and advancement.

“Our delegation explored state-of-the-art 5G innovations and their transformative potential for urban mobility. This inspiring exchange of ideas has set the stage for future collaborations, where we aim to bring pioneering solutions to the UAE, aligning with its forward-looking national vision.

“We are committed to reimagining the possibilities of smart infrastructure and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for cutting-edge technology."

