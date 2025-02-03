du becomes exclusive UAE partner for PEACE subsea cable system

du is the exclusive UAE partner for the PEACE subsea cable project, becoming the exclusive partner of the country’s landing point.

Announced ahead of Capacity Middle East 2025 , Obaid Rahman, SVP and head of international wholesale at du, said the project will “fuel AI growth”.

“Happy to have spearheaded this key digital infrastructure project,” Rahman said. “Thanks to the entire du International Wholesale team for successfully concluding it. More to come.”

The PEACE cable is a subsea system that connects France to Singapore, spanning 15,000 km.

Following completed construction back in 2022, several projects are underway to add new connections, extending its reach to new landing points in Africa and the Middle East, increasing its total length to 25,000 km.

PEACE utilises diversified terrestrial cables to provide low-latency connectivity to regional data centres in countries like Egypt, Pakistan, and the Seychelles, with the likes of Orange, Telecom Egypt, and Singtel among those operating landing points.

du said its new landing point in the UAE will “help pave the way for new monetisation opportunities and expand digital capabilities across the region”.

“This powerful link connects the UAE to some of the world’s most vibrant digital hubs, enabling seamless connections across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and accelerate the UAE’s digital transformation journey,” a du video posted by Rahman stated. “With PEACE, we’re building a resilient digital ecosystem to support growth, empower communities, and advance the UAE’s role as a digital infrastructure and AI leader.

