DOJ approves HPE’s $14bn Juniper acquisition

Resolving DOJ’s concerns about the deal, HPE first announced the all-cash deal in January last year, with the company claiming the move will strengthen its networking business and boost its position in the AI, cloud and service provider markets.

HPE president and CEO, Antonio Neri, said: “Our agreement with the DOJ paves the way to close HPE’s acquisition of Juniper Networks and preserves the intended benefits of this deal for our customers and shareholders, while creating greater competition in the global networking market.

“For the first time, customers will now have a modern network architecture alternative that can best support the demands of AI workloads. The combination of HPE Aruba Networking and Juniper Networks will provide customers with a comprehensive portfolio of secure, AI-native networking solutions, and accelerate HPE’s ability to grow in the AI data centre, service provider and cloud segments.”

However, to address the DOJ’s concerns, HPE agreed to sell its global Instant On campus and branch business. It will give limited post-close access to Juniper’s Mist AIOps technology.

HPE expects the combined company to speed up innovation in networking hardware and software, offering customers more options and faster results, subject to court approval.

“This marks an exciting step forward in delivering on a critical customer need – a complete portfolio of modern, secure networking solutions to connect their organizations and provide essential foundations for hybrid cloud and AI,” Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim continued.

“We look forward to closing this transaction and turning our shared vision into reality for enterprise, service provider and cloud customers."

