Djibouti Telecom expands DARE1 subsea cable along East Africa
Jasdip Sensi
September 01, 2025 10:16 AM
Djibouti Telecom has unveiled plans to expand its Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) subsea cable system, which currently links Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya.

As a result, the move will extend the system along Africa’s east coast, improve route diversity, and connect new markets, including Tanzania, Mozambique, Madagascar and South Africa.

All new segments will connect at the Mombasa (Nyali) trunk station, with the new Mombasa-to-Durban route being about 3,200-3,500 kilometres long.

According to the company, the extension will increase resilience, provide alternative paths for international traffic and boost capacity for carriers, enterprises and cloud providers.

Construction is expected to start in 2026, with service ready by 2028, the company revealed.

Topics

NewsWirelessServicesData CentresSubseaSubsea Cloud
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
