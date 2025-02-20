Tackling diversity and inclusion challenges in Latin America

In today’s interconnected world, the telecommunications industry isn’t just about technology — it’s about connecting people across the globe.

Yet as pivotal as these connections are, our industry still grapples with significant diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) challenges. Embracing these values fully can spark innovation and sustainable growth, transforming how we connect and enriching our global community.

In 2023, the GSMA reported that 225 million people in Latin America lacked access to mobile internet, with 28% having coverage but not utilising the service due to a lack of digital skills. This statistic highlights the need to address both technological accessibility and digital inclusion to bridge the digital divide in a more effective way.

For Ericsson in the LATAM North and the Caribbean, diversity is an essential aspect. As a region with many countries and seven languages, we celebrate a mosaic of cultures, identities and experiences.

Diversity is not just an annual requirement; it's an ongoing celebration that empowers our people.

Employee Resource Groups are key in this effort. They provide a supportive community for employees from diverse backgrounds by embracing ethnic diversity, neurodivergence, disability and the LGBTQ+ community. Serving as platforms for networking and professional development, these groups are crucial.

In 2023, we established the D&I Move 4 Equality Employee Resource Group, committed to fostering an inclusive workforce, creating community spaces and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

A highlight in 2024 was participating in the Mexico City Pride Parade, where, for the first time, employees proudly represented Ericsson Mexico as advocates for diversity. This event symbolised our commitment to a discrimination-free work environment and the celebration of our diverse workforce.

Why do we celebrate diversity and prioritise equity and inclusion? For Ericsson, it’s a moral and strategic imperative. A diverse environment attracts top global talent, fosters innovation and offers greater value to our customers.

Embracing neurodivergent perspectives, supporting individuals with disabilities and honouring the rich heritage of indigenous peoples are essential to our commitment.

As a key player in the telecoms industry, we believe we bear the responsibility to drive diversity and inclusion within our sector.

By proactively adopting inclusive practices and policies, we not only strengthen our organisation, but also set a standard for the broader industry. This responsibility extends beyond our internal structures, influencing the communities we serve and fostering a more connected and equitable world.

As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to implementing DEI-focused practices. Although there is still much to do, we are proud of the team leading progress in LATAM North and the Caribbean.

We will continue sharing our D&I Move 4 Equality activities to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community, neurodiversity, people with different abilities and our indigenous colleagues.

For us, diversity is not merely an annual event; it is an ongoing celebration of the rich diversity of human experiences that make us stronger and more innovative.

By nurturing an inclusive culture, we not only enhance our workplace, but also positively affect the communities we serve. Join us in building a more inclusive and equitable future.

