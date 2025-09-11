DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi to deliver keynote at 25th Metro Connect USA

Ganzi’s journey with Metro Connect began at its very first edition, where 100 industry innovators came together with a bold vision for the future of digital infrastructure in the US.

Now, his return is expected to bring sharp perspectives and a clear view of what’s next in the industry.

Over the years, Metro Connect has grown into a premium gathering of senior executives and decision-makers across the US digital infrastructure market.

Today, with over 70% of attendees at director-level and above and 45% in the C-suite, Metro Connect USA is the place where leaders from every sector of the US digital infra market come together to shape the strategies and deals of the year ahead.

Capacity's managing director, Vanessa Barbe said: "We are thrilled to welcome Marc Ganzi back to the Metro Connect stage as we celebrate 25 incredible years of industry innovation. Marc’s leadership and vision have helped shape the digital infrastructure landscape, making his return especially meaningful for this milestone gathering.

"This 25th anniversary is all about the people and ideas that keep our industry moving forward, and Marc’s return captures that perfectly. It’s a chance to look back on how far we’ve come while also imagining what’s ahead- together. We’re looking forward to sharing the stage, the stories, and the celebration with Marc and with everyone who’s been part of the Metro Connect journey."

Join us in 2026 as Metro Connect USA once again brings together leadership teams from across the US fibre market.

RELATED STORIES

Marc Ganzi: ‘Power, not GPUs, is our biggest challenge’

CEO of Digital Bridge Marc Ganzi, 'we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to build AI infrastructure'