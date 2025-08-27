Digital Realty and Vultr partner to bolster AI data centre interconnection

Both Digital Realty and Vultr seek to enable instant AI infrastructure via their strategic partnership, which will see them deliver enterprise-ready, GPU-accelerated AI infrastructure across key global markets.

The partnership will unite Vultr’s GPU-accelerated cloud with Digital Realty’s data-centric infrastructure, meaning that organisations can run AI workloads with greater speed, security and compliance.

These enterprise-ready solutions are now live on PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform, in major AI hubs. Additionally, the partnership includes direct integration via ServiceFabric, enabling access to the AI Private Exchange (AIPx) for secure, low-latency connectivity across hybrid environments.

“Enterprises need AI infrastructure that’s not only powerful, but production-ready responsive to compliance considerations,” said Kevin Cochrane, chief marketing officer at Vultr.

“Our collaboration with Digital Realty delivers exactly that: immediate access to high-performance GPU infrastructure in the world’s most strategic digital hubs. Together, we’re trusted, long-term partners helping organisations scale AI with confidence.”

This announcement from both companies comes as Digital Realty, one of the leading global data centre companies, continues to commit to solutions that enable next-generation AI, hybrid cloud and data gravity solutions at scale.

The company has recently been expanding its connectivity regions worldwide, bolstering interconnection across its data centres in Europe and Africa in particular.

Vultr’s high-density GPU clusters are accelerated by Nvidia HGX B200 and AMD Instinct MI325X chips – which are now deployed on PlatformDIGITAL. Both companies have said these resources are currently available on AIPx in Atlanta, Dallas, London and Singapore, with future connectivity to San Francisco.

Additional deployments and availability on AIPx are currently underway in Frankfurt, Mumbai, Sydney and Tokyo, to bring low-latency access to AI workloads wherever data resides.

Some benefits to the innovative partnership include enterprises gaining faster access to GPU resources and AIPx partners through direct interconnection. AI workloads can also be deployed immediately in pre-validated environments designed for training, inference and agentic AI.

As the data centre industry continues to face growing appetite for AI workloads, interconnectivity can support sites by lowering latency and enabling faster and more efficient data transfer between compute nodes.

Local infrastructure alignment also supports efforts to address compliance and sovereignty requirements across global regions. The architecture is built from the ground up for AI and optimised for high-density, GPU-intensive computing.

“Our partnership with Vultr is about putting AI where enterprise data lives,” said Chris Sharp, CTO at Digital Realty. “By combining Vultr’s disruptive price to-performance model with our global PlatformDIGITAL footprint, we’re enabling instant AI infrastructure that empowers enterprises to activate Private AI – close to their data, within compliance boundaries and without the complexity of standing up bespoke environments.

“This trusted foundation allows customers to focus on achieving AI outcomes at scale. ServiceFabric and AIPx extend this value, offering secure orchestration pathways to distributed compute and multi-party AI collaboration.”

