Digital Realty, Vodafone launch PoP in Crete

As part of the agreement, Vodafone Greece will set up a point of presence (PoP) at Digital Realty’s HER1 data centre in Heraklion.

This facility is the first carrier-neutral interconnection point for all cable landing stations in Crete and will house key equipment for submarine cable systems, the company revealed.

Additionally, the telecoms giant also unveiled plans to deploy two fibre routes between the HER1 data centre and its cable landing station in Tympaki, located in southern Crete, which will increase capacity and reliability for subsea cable systems and create a strong backhaul connection to the HER1 site.

These improvements will also benefit a wide range of customers, including global cloud service providers, enterprises, ISPs, content networks and carriers.

Meanwhile, the upgrades will also complement Vodafone’s existing routes between Athens and Crete via Chania and Sitia.

Digital Realty, MD Alexandros Bechrakis, said: “This collaboration with Vodafone Greece marks a transformative moment for Crete’s digital infrastructure.

“Our HER1 data centre is designed to establish Crete as a strategic digital hub, which requires close collaboration with local, regional and global partners. By supporting critical landing cables and enhancing regional connectivity, we’re reinforcing Crete’s position as a gateway to Southern Europe and beyond.

“This collaboration with Vodafone Greece reflects our shared commitment to delivering world-class digital services and infrastructure that empower local communities and businesses.”

Vodafone Greece chief network officer, Nikos Plevris, added: “Our partnership with Digital Realty is another critical step in what we have managed to implement through the construction and operation of our submarine cable landing station in Tympaki, Crete.

“Having agreements in place on the interconnection for some of the largest subsea fibre optic cables in the world, we connect the country with the rest of the world, bolstering Greece's digital economy and offering new opportunities for our communities, partners and the entire country.

“Combining our infrastructure in the area with Digital Realty’s, it is certain that we will build something truly impactful and we are looking forward to seeing the results of this collaboration."

