Digital Realty breaks ground on first Rome data centre

The new ROM1 facility will cross the Mediterranean and will support advanced AI technologies and offer access to a wide range of global and regional connectivity providers.

It will also connect to multiple subsea cable systems, making it a strategic hub linking Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

ROM1 complements Digital Realty’s other Mediterranean locations, including Athens, Marseille, Zagreb, and the HER1 facility in Crete and supports plans for a future interconnection hub in Barcelona.

The new site will provide over 3MW of IT capacity at launch, with room to expand across its 2.3 million square foot site, making it one of Italy’s largest data centre campuses when fully built.

The data centre is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will run on 100% renewable energy.

Digital Realty managing director, Alessandro Talotta, said: "Rome is not only a key economic hub in Southern Europe, but also a critical entry point to the broader Mediterranean - a region that is fast emerging as a vital gateway for global connectivity.

"ROM1 represents a major milestone in our strategy to build out a dense network of highly connected, sustainable data centre hubs across key growth markets, enabling our customers to scale their digital infrastructure and reach across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.”

