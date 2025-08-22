Digital Realty launches third data centre in Lagos

The new facility, known as LKK2, is located in Lekki and adds nearly 2MW of IT capacity, 13,000 square feet of data hall space and is set to be fully operational later this year.

The facility is directly connected to Digital Realty’s existing LKK1 data centre, which serves as the landing station for the 2Africa subsea cable, offering customers direct access to more than 46 landing points across 33 countries in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

By linking with the subsea cable, LKK2 allows businesses in West Africa to benefit from faster, low-latency connectivity and reliable access to global cloud and network services.

It also integrates with ServiceFabric, Digital Realty’s global interconnection platform, providing direct connections to LOS1 and LOS2, its data centres on Victoria Island.

“LKK2 is a significant milestone in our journey to support digital transformation in Africa,” Digital Realty Nigeria managing director, Ike Nnamani, said.

“Our continued investment in Nigeria and the broader African region reinforces our commitment to enabling seamless global interconnectivity and providing a future-ready infrastructure platform for local and global enterprises.”

