Digital Realty opens Germany’s first data centre in historic landmark

The facility, part of the Digital Park Fechenheim campus, marks Germany’s first data centre situated in a historically preserved building.

FRA18 has 8,200 square metres of colocation space and an IT capacity of 16 megawatts (MW), to facilitate high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The facility launches with an initial capacity of 6.4MW in its first phase, with an additional 9.6MW to follow in subsequent phases.

The data centre features advanced liquid cooling technology and integrates ServiceFabric™, providing customers with access to SCION (Scalability, Control, and Isolation On Next-Generation Networks), a next-generation secure internet protocol.

“Our vision for Digital Park Fechenheim is innovation at every level,” said Volker Ludwig, senior vice president and managing director, DACH, at Digital Realty.

“We are committed to preserving the historic significance of the site while delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower our customers and enhance data security.”

Digital Realty has repurposed the iconic Egon Eiermann-designed building, retaining its distinctive staircases, balconies, and rainwater management systems. The redevelopment highlights the company’s dedication to sustainable innovation and responsible development.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship,” added Ludwig. “By collaborating with the City of Frankfurt and the State of Hesse, we have created a concept that respects heritage preservation while promoting energy efficiency.”

RELATED STORIES

Exa Infrastructure and Digital Realty launch new PoP in Crete

Digital Realty aims to enhance partner program with new channel chief