Digital Realty launches AWS Direct Connect in Athens

As a result, the move allows businesses to securely connect Amazon Web Services (AWS) through a single cross connect with low latency.

The new move will allow customers in Athens to directly link their private infrastructure to the AWS Mediterranean region.

This setup improves performance for hybrid cloud environments by offering secure, cost-effective and high-speed access to AWS services, the company revealed.

With the addition of Athens, Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL now features 18 AWS Direct Connect on-ramps worldwide, with locations including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Seoul.

Digital Realty managing director, Alexandros Bechrakis, said: “As Greece continues its digital transformation journey, more and more enterprises recognise the value of placing their infrastructure in highly connected, secure, and cloud-enabled facilities like ours.

“The launch of AWS Athens Direct Connect strengthens Greece’s position as a key regional digital hub and significantly enhances the connectivity options available through PlatformDIGITAL®. With direct access to leading cloud providers, a growing ecosystem of local and international carriers, and advanced orchestration through ServiceFabric®, we are empowering businesses in Greece and the broader region to modernize their IT infrastructure and unlock new growth opportunities.”

AWS Direct Connect, director, Doug Lane, added: “With the first AWS Direct Connect in Greece, customers can transfer data privately, securely, and directly from their data centre, office, or colocation environment into and out of AWS.

“These private connections can reduce your network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a more consistent network experience than connections over the public internet. Customers can choose dedicated 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps connections, or work with an AWS Direct Connect delivery partner like Digital Realty for hosted connections with bandwidth from 50Mbps to 10 Gbps."

