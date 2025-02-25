Digital Edge names John Freeman as CEO

Freeman succeeds Samuel Lee, who, after five years leading the company, will transition into the role of senior advisor to the board.

With over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, Freeman was a founding executive of Digital Edge and has been a board member since the company's launch.

Before becoming group president, he served as chief legal and compliance officer.

Subscribe today for free

Commenting on his appointment, Freeman said: "I am honoured to step into the role of CEO, and excited about the opportunity to continue working alongside our partners and the incredibly talented team at Digital Edge to provide timely and diverse AI- and cloud-ready data centres and connectivity solutions to our customers."

Meanwhile, the APAC data centre operator also announced the appointments of industry veterans Maile Kaiser and Eanna Murphy to its board as non-executive directors.

Kaiser, currently the chief revenue officer at CoreSite, has previously held roles at IO Data Centers, AboveNet, and Oracle.

Whereas Murphy, a senior operating partner at Stonepeak, the parent company of Digital Edge. was formerly chief operating officer at Yondr.

He also spent over a decade in senior roles at Google’s data centre division.

Andrew Thomas, senior managing director at Stonepeak and chairman of the board of Digital Edge, added: "We are very thankful for Samuel's stewardship over the past five years as the business has scaled, and are excited for John to lead the business into its next phase of growth.

“We are also thrilled to welcome Maile and Eanna to the Board, each of whom brings world-class industry expertise to the business as we continue to expand."

RELATED STORIES

Digital Edge appoints chief investment officer

Digital Edge acquires another two data centres in Japan