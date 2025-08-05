MAA10: Digital Connexion’s first Nvidia DGX-ready data centre in India

The MAA10 facility has been certified as part of the Nvidia DGX-ready data centre programme. This is a certification reflecting the facility’s advanced capabilities to support accelerated computing workloads required for AI training and GPU-intensive computing.

Connexion is a full spectrum provider of highly connected and scalable data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions. Its MAA10 facility in Chennai in India is purpose-built to offer a highly resilient environment that is optimised for GPUs and is capable of such complex workloads.

“The ability to process and manage data at scale is foundational to successful AI deployments. As AI adoption accelerates across India’s key industries, so does the need for infrastructure that can overcome Data Gravity barriers and support increasingly intensive AI workloads,” says CR Srinivasan, CEO at Digital Connexion.

“Our certification as part of the Nvidia DGX-ready data centre programme strengthens MAA10’s position as a purpose-built, high-performance environment engineered to aggregate, process and manage large volumes of AI data, empowering enterprises to innovate at scale.”

The data centre is compliant with ASHRAE W2 thermal guidelines, in line with global operational standards, which ensures cooling is stable and efficient in environments that have elevated heat loads.

Additionally, it supports both air and liquid cooling configurations, enabling flexible deployment of diverse infrastructure from conventional GPU servers to next-generation, high-density systems requiring advanced thermal management.

Designed for high-density workloads, the data centre meets the rising power and cooling demands of today’s most advanced AI infrastructure solutions – important for operators wanting to deploy AI at scale.

MAA10 is positioned to support enterprises developing and deploying data-intensive AI applications in India. The country’s technology landscape continues to boom, leaving it poised to become one of the fastest-growing data centre economies in the world. With increasing demands for AI and cloud technologies, companies continue to expand their digital infrastructures in the region to meet rising customer needs.

According to the Data Gravity Index Report 2.0, Delhi will have generated 12.3k exabytes of data by the end of 2025. This suggests a strong need for optimised data management.

With its DGX-Ready data centre certification, MAA10 can further strengthen the reach of PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform. This will be achieved by providing an AI-optimised environment designed to support the aggregation and management of data-intensive workloads.

PlatformDIGITAL will help enterprises more effectively address their Data Gravity challenges and support them in scaling their AI-driven innovation, Digital Connexion says.

