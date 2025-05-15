Deutsche Telekom reports strong Q1 growth

Service revenues increased by 6.3% to €25 billion, compared with €23.4 in the same period last year, the telecoms giant revealed.

Adjusted EBITDA AL grew by 7.9% to €11.3 billion, compared with €10.4 billion last year, while free cash flow AL surged by 52.4% to €5.6 billion.

Meanwhile, reported net profit rose by 43.5% year-over-year in the first quarter to €2.8 billion. Excluding special factors, net profit increased by 9.1% to €2.4 billion, the company stated.

In Germany, Deutsche Telekom saw a 3% rise in mobile service revenue in the first quarter, adding 274,000 new branded mobile contract customers.

Pure fibre-optic (FTTH) customers grew by 128,000 to 1.6 million. However, due to strong competition in the slower broadband market, the company lost 7,000 broadband customers overall.

Total revenue also fell 1.3% from a year earlier, mainly due to lower sales of low-margin devices.

However, in the US, T-Mobile stayed the fastest-growing wireless provider in the U.S., adding 1.3 million new post-paid customers from January to March.

It also gained 424,000 new High Speed Internet customers, reaching 6.9 million total as of 31 March. Overall, T-Mobile US had 130.9 million customers at the end of the first quarter, over 10 million more than last year.

Meanwhile, in Europe, in the first quarter of 2025, adjusted EBITDA AL increased 7.2% (organic) to €1.1 billion. Total revenue rose 3.7% organically to €3.1 billion, with service revenue up 5%.

Deutsche Telekom CEO, Tim Höttges, said: “Our figures speak a clear language: We remain on the right course. We are yet again proving our resilience in the face of a challenging environment.”

RELATED STORIES

Inside Deutsche Telekom’s new wholesale unit

BT taps Deutsche Telekom CIO Peter Leukert to drive digital overhaul