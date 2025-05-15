Deutsche Telekom reports strong Q1 growth
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Deutsche Telekom reports strong Q1 growth

Jasdip Sensi
May 15, 2025 10:53 AM
ign of Deutsche Telekom in Hamburg, Germany

Deutsche Telekom has reported a rise in revenues to €29.8 billion in its first quarter of 2025.

Service revenues increased by 6.3% to €25 billion, compared with €23.4 in the same period last year, the telecoms giant revealed.

Adjusted EBITDA AL grew by 7.9% to €11.3 billion, compared with €10.4 billion last year, while free cash flow AL surged by 52.4% to €5.6 billion.

Meanwhile, reported net profit rose by 43.5% year-over-year in the first quarter to €2.8 billion. Excluding special factors, net profit increased by 9.1% to €2.4 billion, the company stated.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

In Germany, Deutsche Telekom saw a 3% rise in mobile service revenue in the first quarter, adding 274,000 new branded mobile contract customers.

Pure fibre-optic (FTTH) customers grew by 128,000 to 1.6 million. However, due to strong competition in the slower broadband market, the company lost 7,000 broadband customers overall.

Total revenue also fell 1.3% from a year earlier, mainly due to lower sales of low-margin devices.

However, in the US, T-Mobile stayed the fastest-growing wireless provider in the U.S., adding 1.3 million new post-paid customers from January to March.

It also gained 424,000 new High Speed Internet customers, reaching 6.9 million total as of 31 March. Overall, T-Mobile US had 130.9 million customers at the end of the first quarter, over 10 million more than last year.

Meanwhile, in Europe, in the first quarter of 2025, adjusted EBITDA AL increased 7.2% (organic) to €1.1 billion. Total revenue rose 3.7% organically to €3.1 billion, with service revenue up 5%.

Deutsche Telekom CEO, Tim Höttges, said: “Our figures speak a clear language: We remain on the right course. We are yet again proving our resilience in the face of a challenging environment.”

RELATED STORIES

Inside Deutsche Telekom’s new wholesale unit

BT taps Deutsche Telekom CIO Peter Leukert to drive digital overhaul

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsAI MLSoftware and AutomationInfrastructure and NetworksInvestment & Finance
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe